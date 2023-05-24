UGM Surfaces Hosts Stone Industry Event

OBERLIN, OH -- Join the Stone Industry Education Series (SIE) on Thursday, June 1st for a day of education and networking at UGM Surfaces’ facility in Plymouth, MN. Learn how to diversify your business, build efficiency in your company and train to industry standards. Don’t miss your opportunity—this one-day workshop will only be available in your area once this year.

Learning Objectives include:

Communication with Clients: Material selections and design details (seams, edges, finishes and accessories) can all be visually communicated to ensure that expectations are understood by all parties.

Communication with Production: Review which information is most helpful in communicating with shop/production employees to ensure error-free fabrication.

Communication with Installers: Review which information is most helpful to installation crews to ensure that all site details are met.

Create a plan to utilize shop drawings in an effective manner to ensure success.

For more details and to register, go to www.stoneindustryeducation.com.