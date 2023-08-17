UGM Surfaces, a leading slab distributor of high-quality surface products, is excited to announce the opening of its new showroom in Plymouth, MN.

This new location will provide customers in the area with a high-end, technologically advanced showroom location, where they can view and select from UGM Surfaces' vast selection of products which can be used for countertops, backsplash, flooring, walls and more.

"We are thrilled to bring UGM’s exclusive offering of surface products to the Plymouth area," said Anik Narula, CEO of UGM Surfaces. "Our new showroom and selection gallery has been designed to create an immersive experience for customers. We believe that our commitment to quality and customer service will make us a trusted partner for trade professionals and homeowners in the area."

Opened officially on July 5th and located at 13705 26th Ave. N, Suite 120, Plymouth 55441, the showroom will feature a wide range of natural stone and engineered surfaces from exclusive brands like: Vadara Quartz, Santa Margherita Quartz, U-Quartz, Ascale porcelain, Lapitec sintered stone and more. Customers will be able to view full slabs of material and feel the quality of UGM Surfaces' products firsthand, making it easier than ever to make the perfect choice for any remodel or building project.

UGM Surfaces has been providing high-quality surfaces to customers throughout the Midwest for over 20 years. With a focus on quality, innovation and exceptional customer service- UGM has become a driving force in bringing dynamic new surface products into the market. Whether you are an interior designer specifying surface materials for a commercial project or a homeowner looking to renovate your kitchen or bathroom- UGM Surfaces has the products and expertise to satisfy your every need.

UGM Surfaces invites all members of the public to stop by and visit this state-of-the-art showroom and slab gallery.

For more information, visit their website at www.ugmsurfaces.com.