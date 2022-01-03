CASTELLON, SPAIN -- With the arrival of the New Year, Dune Ceramica launched its new website, which is more intuitive and designed to offer a unique user experience.

Visitors can browse through all of Dune’s products and find the inspiration you need to be able to design your projects. In a very simple way, you will be able to access all the collections and view environments with each series.

The company also created a section, which introduces you to internationally renowned designers and interiors who trust Dune’s products to create unique environments. These professionals tell you what their source of inspiration is, their favorite designs or their key projects.

Also, discover inspiration for your projects with the Dune Club. In this space, you can create your own account, select your list of favorite products and receive personalized advice. Everything at your fingertips in just one click away.