VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama, the international ceramics and bathroom equipment trade fair organized by Feria Valencia, will hold its next edition from June 13 to 17, 2022. This was approved by the event’s organizing committee after analyzing the current context, marked by the negative evolution of the pandemic throughout the world.

Thus, despite the fact that the marketing of the event has been well received by exhibitors and large firms in the sector have confirmed their presence, the event initially scheduled for February 7 to 11 has been postponed until next spring.

“Our aim is for Cevisama to run successfully in terms of economic profitability for our clients and, of course, with the best possible health and safety guarantees. At the moment, this does not seem feasible,” said Carmen Álvarez, Cevisama’s director. “We think that the scenario will be clearer in a few months time, with more favorable weather, international vaccination plans already completed and with more travel facilities for international visitors; that is why we are going to double our efforts so that from June 13 to 17, all professionals can celebrate the sector’s great reunion at Feria Valencia.”

Cevisama 2022 will bring together leading brands from the ceramics, bathroom and natural stone sectors, and will feature novelties such as “Cevisama Tech,” an exclusive area that will showcase the latest solutions in innovation and technology applied to the ceramics industry. In addition, the event will highlight Valencia’s designation as World Design Capital 2022 with the organization of different cultural activities that will complement the commercial showcase.

In its last edition, held in 2020, Cevisama brought together more than 800 firms and brands and was visited by 90,000 professionals, of which more than 21,000 were foreign visitors.