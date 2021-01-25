The organizing committee of Cevisama, the international trade fair for the ceramic, bathroom equipment and natural stone industry, met today to discuss the convenience of holding the next edition of the show, scheduled for 24 to May 28 after having postponed their traditional February dates due to the pandemic.

The sectoral associations represented in the organizing committee, considering the majority sensitivity of their associated companies, have agreed that the evolution of the health crisis does not allow Cevisama 2021 to be held with guarantees of success. In the same sense, Feria Valencia, organizer of the exhibition, has ensured that the industry needs Cevisama as a commercial platform and efficient promotion tool but given the international situation that has caused the pandemic, with mobility restrictions and a very uncertain evolution, Feria Valencia also considers, in line with what other major trade show organizers in the world have done, that the next few months are not suitable for holding an international fair.

In this way, once the unanimous opinion of the organizing committee was heard, Feria Valencia has finally decided to suspend the Cevisama 2021 edition, a situation that occurs exceptionally due to the global context created by Covid-19 and after several years of excellent results in Cevisama, both in participation and in business volume.

“The evolution of the pandemic worldwide continues to be very negative. For this reason, even though we were working hard in the preparation of the May edition, with new marketing and commercial proposals, we must opt, with great regret, for the cancellation the 2021 edition,” says Carmen Álvarez, Cevisama director.

As the president of Cevisama, Manuel Rubert, has highlighted, the organizer "deeply regrets having to adopt this decision" but insists, "the investment made by companies is very important and we cannot hold a trade show that does not guarantee our customers a return on that investment and give them business opportunities”.

Finally, the organizing committee has set the dates for the next call, which will be from February 7 to 11 , 2022. “We are sure that our clients, exhibitors, visitors, suppliers and all the professionals involved in our great fair understand the situation and, together with them, we will invest ourselves so that next year Cevisama recovers its full potential and becomes the great sectoral reunion, the moment to return to the market with force and relaunch sales”, concludes the director.