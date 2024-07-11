LOUISVILLE, KY -- Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. (“Louisville Tile''), one of America’s largest and longest-tenured distributors of ceramic tile and related products, and Broadlume, a leading flooring software and technology company in North America, have formed a strategic partnership to bring the Wilcox Fifty Five private label tile collection to an even wider audience.

Through this partnership, flooring retailers and dealers will gain access to Louisville Tile's Wilcox Fifty Five line on their websites and in-store visualization kiosks for retailers who are partnered with Louisville Tile and utilize Broadlume's industry-leading website services and platform. This partnership will allow retailers to showcase beautiful new tile collections to their customers and enhance the shopping experience by leveraging Broadlume's innovative online and in-store visualization tools, which are proven to increase profits.

Dub Newell, chief executive officer at Louisville Tile stated, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Broadlume. Our private label program was specifically designed with the needs of specialty flooring dealers in mind. Broadlume's innovative platform and tools greatly influenced our decision to establish a strategic partnership. Together, the integration of our Wilcox Fifty Five Private Label program and Broadlume's platform promises to be a powerful asset for our flooring dealers.”

John Weller, chief innovation officer, Broadlume, added, "We are excited to partner with Louisville Tile to bring Digital Retailing tools to their dealers. The flooring industry is at a tipping point, where technology has finally reached a level where independent retailers and the brands who support them can offer a far better shopping and buying experience than box stores and e-commerce sites."

Louisville Tile's vast network of over 100 vendors ensures a diverse selection of tile and related products for retailers within their service area (Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Iowa).

Broadlume's digital retail technology empowers over 3,000 flooring retailers across the country, transforming the customer buying journey into a seamless and engaging experience.