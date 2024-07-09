LOUISVILLE, KY -- Louisville Tile, a leading provider of high-quality tile and stone products, announced its ninth consecutive year as a recipient of the prestigious Best Places to Work in Kentucky award for 2024. This remarkable achievement solidifies Louisville Tile's reputation as a company that prioritizes employee well-being and fosters a thriving workplace culture.

The Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards program, conducted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM), recognizes companies that demonstrate a commitment to creating positive and productive work environments.

Louisville Tile ranked 14th in the medium category (companies with 150 to 499 employees), a testament to its unwavering dedication to its valued workforce. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing a supportive and empowering environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

“Our award-winning culture at Louisville Tile thrives on continuous evolution, and this year, we've placed a special emphasis on peer-to-peer recognition for exceptional efforts,” said Crosby Hall, Louisville Tile’s chief administrative officer. “Over the past 12 months, our team has exchanged over 800 shout-outs for outstanding performance via our HR system feed. This incredible engagement isn't just numbers -- it's a daily reminder of why Louisville Tile is such an inspiring place to work. It's 800 reasons why our employees feel motivated every morning.”

Louisville Tile firmly believes that a happy and engaged workforce is the key to success. This award reinforces the company's commitment to creating an environment that promotes employee empowerment, collaboration and personal development. The company's continued success is driven by the passion, innovation and expertise of its talented team.

Currently, Louisville Tile has 16 branches servicing nine states: Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.