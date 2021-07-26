Valencia, - Cevisama is already in train and the industry is responding enthusiastically. The International Fair for Ceramic Tiles, Bathroom Furnishings and Natural Stone recently opened for new and repeat exhibitors to book space at its 39th edition, which will be taking place from 7th to 11th February next February at Feria Valencia. Over the first few days the response has been “very positive”, according to the fair’s president, Manuel Rubert.

“After a whole year, we were detecting interest in the industry in coming to Cevisama” says Rubert, referring to businesses based in Castellón. As he explains, “although it is still early to talk percentages, the first commercial indicators are making us optimistic, as we are receiving a good number of applications to book space. Many of these are returning exhibitors but there is also a significant number of new companies expressing interest in not missing the opportunity to be part of the industry’s first major trade fair in 2022”.

In that regard, Rubert pointed out that the recent “Cevisama ON” series of online lectures had been a “good indicator”. The main trade associations had supported the lectures, which “made it clear that Cevisama needed to be brought back, tailored to the industry’s new needs, which is what we are going to do,” according to the fair’s president.

Ambitious international Campaign

In line with the positive note struck by the start of the sales effort, Cevisama has also launched it International Buyers Campaign, which this time round will focus on those markets that are most attractive to Cevisama’s exhibitors. It should be remembered that Cevisama draws buyers from more than 150 countries together every year, which makes it a very important global focal point for professionals in the industry.

Cevisama 2022 will centre part of its campaign on the United States of America, the European Union and, especially, on South America, which are particularly important markets in the current situation. According to the latest indicators, the United States became the leading destination for exports of Spanish ceramic over this last year, whilst the industry is seeing growing interest in Spanish ceramic in the South America over those from Asia.

A comprehensive offering from the industry

Even so, Cevisama is preparing an edition that is set to showcase the most extensive product offering ever. It will be re-joining the trade fair calendar in an even-numbered year and will therefore be including the full offering of sector-specific machinery and technology. The move will make the Feria Valencia event twice as attractive to international buyers this year as it will be the first on the global calendar of fairs to include machinery and technology.

The product offering at this next Cevisama is also set to be the most innovative and impressive, with all the latest innovations in ceramic floor and wall tiles, frits, glazes, and colours for ceramic on show along with bathroom equipment, ancillary sectors and natural stone forming the biggest and best offering for renovation and construction professionals and for specialists in fitting out communal and other facilities.

Safe space

It is expected that by the time Cevisama takes place, the way the health crisis itself will have evolved, the gradual resumption of a normal trade fair schedule around the world and greater international travel because of progress with vaccination programmes will mean that the Feria Valencia event will roll out normally, to all intents and purposes.

Feria Valencia has nonetheless implemented its Anti-Covid19 Protocol successfully for several face-to-face events. The measures put in place by the Protocol ensure a 100% safe environment for holding trade fairs.

The last edition of Cevisama, in February 2020, welcomed 92,435 visitors, including 21,364 foreign professionals from 156 countries. The event showcased 847 exhibitors, located across 126,000 square metres of exhibition space. Cevisama receives practical support from partner organisations that include ASCER, ANFFECC, ASEBEC and ASEBAN.