VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama has confirmed dates for 2024. From February 26th to March 1st, 2024, the international fair for the ceramic tile industry and associated sectors, bathroom equipment and natural stone will be returning to Feria Valencia along with a comprehensive product offering from Spain and from international suppliers, and far-reaching purchasing power.

The 2024 edition of Cevisama 2024 will be very special because this major international meeting point will be celebrating its 40th anniversary, once again showcasing the latest trends and product innovations emerging from the world of ceramic tiles and bathroom equipment.

During these four decades, Cevisama has become the foremost event for industry experts, specifiers and distributors, amongst many other agents.

There will be many fresh touches in 2024. An anniversary edition in which sustainability, innovation, design and trends will again be under the spotlight, along with the products and exhibitors taking part.