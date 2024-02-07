Jackson, MS -- A prominent delegation of 11 members from the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is set to attend Cevisama's milestone 40th-anniversary celebration, taking place at Feria Valencia from February 26th to March 1st, 2024. Jim Olson, assistant executive director of NTCA, will lead the group, which includes leading industry professionals eager to attend the event and share best practices.

Cevisama, the international fair for the ceramic tile, bathroom equipment, and natural stone industries, is gearing up for its 40th-anniversary edition, promising a comprehensive showcase of products from both Spanish and international suppliers. The event will spotlight sustainability, innovation, design and emerging trends. NTCA members attending are enthusiastic about participating in this significant milestone for Cevisama.

The NTCA delegation is made up of members with diverse expertise in both commercial and residential sectors. These members actively contribute to the association across various levels, including participation in the Five-Star Program, Board and Executive roles and Committee representation. As part of their itinerary, the NTCA delegation will engage with Proalso, the Spanish association for tile installers, fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange.

"We are excited to be part of Cevisama's 40th-anniversary celebration," said Olsen. "This international gathering provides a unique platform for our members to share insights, explore innovations and strengthen ties with our global counterparts. We look forward to a productive and inspiring experience."

The NTCA delegation's participation in Cevisama underscores the NTCA's commitment to staying connected with the global tile community, fostering collaboration and staying informed about emerging trends and innovations.



