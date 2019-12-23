Braxton-Bragg Employees Achieved 25 Good Deeds In Celebration of the Company’s 25th Anniversary

KNOXVILLE-- To celebrate Braxton-Bragg’s 25th anniversary, employees participated in 25 Good Deeds in and around Knoxville, including building a Habitat for Humanity home, feeding the homeless, cleaning graves at the National Cemetery, walking dogs at the shelter and more.

“Our team has so much fun giving back to the community, and it turns out, the community gave back to us,” said Marketing Manager Derek Brodka. “We met so many great people, and were honored to share in a part of their story and help in some way. It also brought our team closer.”

The full list (some were done more than once) includes: Adopt-A-Family, Fantasy of Trees, Empty Bowls, KARM Knox Area Rescue Ministries, Knoxville National Cemetery, Second Harvest Food Drive, Young Williams Animal Center, Helping Hands Camp, Knoxville Firefighters Association, Milan Academy, Tellico Village Kiwanis Club Sponsorship, TVCH Rods In The City Car Show, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Walk, Susan G. Komen East TN – Race For The Cure, and Halls High School Band Boosters.

“I’m so proud of the dedication our team showed in volunteering at every event,” said Rick Stimac, Braxton-Bragg CEO. “It was a great experience for us, and I know we made a difference in the lives of some people in our town.”