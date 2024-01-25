JACKSON, MS -- The NTCA Five-Star Contractor Program has, in recent years, advanced to include accreditation, emphasizing members' dedication to industry professionalism through third-party validation. Since 2008, the program has consistently maintained rigorous standards for tile and stone installation contractors, acknowledging outstanding craftsmanship and strict business practices.

In response to industry changes, all companies, including existing NTCA Five-Star Members, must reapply and undergo accreditation. This transformation marks a shift from "company recognition" to an official "accreditation" program with a thorough third-party review process. NTCA released this change in October 2023, with the companies that successfully transitioned, and will continue to showcase the tile installation companies that transition through this process, every quarter in 2024.

Bart Bettiga, NTCA executive director, emphasized the significance of accreditation, stating, "In a world where credibility and competence define success, our certification program stands as a beacon of assurance. This shift to accreditation reinforces the NTCA Five-Star Contractor Program's commitment to upholding the highest industry standards and ensuring the continued excellence of its members.”

NTCA is proud to announce the companies have successfully transitioned to Five-Star Accredited status after reapplying as of December 31, 2023:

Residential

Cox Tile

Hawthorne Tile

Hohn & Hohn, Inc.

Icon Tile & Design

Lambert Tile & Stone

Vallefuoco Contractors, Inc.

Commercial

A+ Tile & Stone

Residential and Commercial