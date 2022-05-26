NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS -- The Brazilian stone sector participated in the 2022 edition of the Bond Events - Five Star, held from May 19th to 22nd, in Nassau, the Bahamas. The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) was invited to participate in the business sessions of the four-day event, while It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, a project dedicated to supporting natural stone exports carried out by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stones Exporters (Centrorochas), in partnership with the national Agency, was also in attendance.

Bond Events is known for connecting suppliers with designers and large architectural firms responsible for the construction of luxury hotels around the world, through business rounds and mini lectures. "And this was the first time that the stone sectoral project was presented in an event directly focused only on architects and interior designers, in a proactive way, generating demand and representing Brazilian companies", emphasized Fabio Cruz, the vice-president of Centrorochas.

The Brazilian stone sector was presented to approximately 50 senior professionals of architects and interior designers, representing large American and European firms. There were eight meetings with groups of up to six people, as well as a presentation of the national segment given by Cruz and the international specifier specialized in Brazilian natural stone, Paulo Giafarov. They had the opportunity to present the Brazilian sector, highlighting all the geological diversity, the strong points and the possibilities of use of the national products.

The participation of Brazil in the Bond Events happened as an activity of the Image Project. According to the manager of It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, Rogerio Ribeiro, the action is part of the sectoral project and aims to encourage exports through direct actions to generate demand among specifiers and decision makers. "Our participation was very positive, given the capacity to reach the number of relevant professionals directly reached in such a short period of time and with such great interaction,” said Ribeiro. “However, this should not be an isolated action or one that does not continue to generate results from everything that was collected."