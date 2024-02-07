VITÓRIA, ESPÍITO SANTO, BRAZIL – A delegation from the Brazilian natural stone sector is set to take part in the Bond ARC Middle East, an event that connects suppliers with designers and major architectural firms responsible for high-end projects in the Middle East region, scheduled from February 9 to 12, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

"Being part of Bond Events represents a unique opportunity to connect the Brazilian natural stone sector with the world's leading architects and designers, contributing to consolidating Brazil as a global protagonist in this segment," said Fabio Cruz, vice president of Centrorochas (The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters), which promotes participation in the event through It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

At Bond ARC Middle East, presentations will be made to groups of up to 10 professionals, providing exclusive opportunities to highlight the qualities and diversity of Brazilian stones. "Direct interaction with these professionals allows us to facilitate their understanding of our materials and increase the chances of choosing Brazilian natural stone in new architectural projects worldwide," added Cruz.

The director of Futura Inteligência, Ricardo Frizzera, will accompany Cruz in this initiative. The institute is a partner of the national Brazilian stones sector entity in collecting and transforming sectorial data with a focus on promoting and developing the productive arrangement. Project manager Jessica Machado and communication advisor Karina Porto Firme complete the Brazilian delegation present at the event.

On February 9th, the Centrorochas team will have a meeting with the first secretary and head of the commercial promotion sector (Secom), Nádia El Kadre, at the Embassy of Brazil in Abu Dhabi. "It is a valuable opportunity to strengthen ties, explore new opportunities and consolidate Brazil's position as a prominent supplier in the international market," said Machado.