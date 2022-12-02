OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute is proud to again serve as a supporting association for Middle East Stone, which will take place December 5th to 8th at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

NSI will present two live education courses on December 6th as part of the event. Our thanks to member Sajiv Shrivastva (Al Milad), who will facilitate these sessions:

The Art of Specifying Natural Stone

This session is designed to give architects and designers an overview of how to specify natural stone. There are many factors to consider to ensure you are choosing the proper material for your project. What do you need to know about its species, color variations and finish possibilities? Is the quarry able to produce the sizes and quantities you need? And finally, what factors impact the price of the stone you specify? Get the resources you need to help ensure the stone you choose meets the standards and design intent set for your application.

Myth-busting Practical Applications of Natural Stone

With so many building materials on the market today, why is natural stone the best material for your application? Join us as a group of design professionals discuss why they chose natural stone as their premier building material. Learn tips on how to choose and specify the correct natural stone for your application. Come away with a plan to build natural stone into your design repertoire.

Middle East Stone is the region’s only dedicated event for the natural stone industry. Running from December 5th to 8th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event brings targeted construction professionals from around the world for four days of intensive information gathering, lead generation, and knowledge sharing. Middle East Stone is co-located with The Big 5, the region’s largest construction event, creating a one stop shop for the industry to source all products throughout the construction cycle, from concept to completion.

Learn more and register for the event at www.middleeaststone.com.