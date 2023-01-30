ATHENS, GREECE -- Following the successful participation of the Greek marble sector at The Big 5 2022 in Dubai, with the launch of the new brand name “Greek Marble, Then. Now. Forever,” the first such event for 2023 will be the International Surface Event (TISE): StonExpo from January 31 to February 2, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.

Enterprise Greece, the official investment and trade promotion agency of the Greek state, under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, supports the first Greek participation of the sector at StonExpo.

Eight prominent companies of the sector will participate in the national pavilion, while a central “Greek Marble” pavilion has been designed -- aiming to promote some of the world-famous types of Greek marble through a unique interactive experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch step by step the creation of a work of art that will be produced by a sculptor graduate student from the School of Fine Arts of Panormos, Tinos, Greece, and get informed about the endless possibilities offered by Greek marble in various applications. During the first day of the exhibition, a presentation speech about Greek marble will also be held at the Natural Stone Theater.

During StonExpo, visitors will be informed about the quality characteristics and the history of Greek marble over the centuries, as well as the new possibilities for marble processing by Greek companies so that it can be used in high-end international projects. Enterprise Greece and the Association of Marble Businesses of Macedonia-Thrace (SEMMTH) collaborated with the same goal of strengthening the extroversion of this emblematic sector for Greek exports and increase the added-value of the final product. The Marble Association of Macedonia -Thrace participates in the Natural Stone Strategic Alliance in the framework of which the associations representing countries with top production and exporting activity work closely together for the strategic development of the sector. In this Alliance, apart from Greece, Brazil, the U.S., Spain, Italy and Portugal, associations from Turkey and Egypt will also participate.