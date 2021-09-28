Marmomac is the offspring of one of Italy’s main natural stone quarrying and processing districts. Today, it is the main international hub for all protagonists in the sector and an essential platform where business and professional updates come together to become a preferential venue for innovation and training.

Following the health emergency and consequent lockdown, Marmomac responded to the needs of the largest natural stone community to rethink a new future for the sector’s economy and the trade fair system in general – and did so by launching in 2020 the “Marmomac Re-Start” project.

In occasion of the 2021 edition scheduled 29 September-2 October, Marmomac welcomes a new networking formula with the launch of a new portal dedicated to the professionals of the stone sector: Marmomac Plus is a virtual venue that is always active and open to all sector companies and operators, as well as a place for access to every Marmomac initiative, including attendance at the physical event in September. Marmomac Plus is a showcase open to the international market where companies can promote their brands, top products and projects, as well as events and opportunities for sharing with the largest marble Natural Stone Community.

Lots of news for Marmomac 2021: from Marmo+Tech to the evolution of The Italian Stone Theatre to the new corner spaces of Marmomac Talks. Stay tuned for more!

Marmomac is the most important trade fair in the world specifically for the entire supply and value chain, from the quarry to processed products, , and .