VERONA, ITALY -- Camilla Bellini, Italian designer and influencer, was invited to Marmomac 2021 to witness the return of in-person attendance to the leading international fair for the stone sector.
During the first two days of the show, which takes place from September 29 to October 1 in Verona, Italy, look for Bellini touring the exhibition halls and outdoor areas to view the latest in stone design. Follow her at @camilla.bellini on Instagram.
Follow Influencer Camilla Bellini at Marmomac 2021
September 30, 2021
No Comments
VERONA, ITALY -- Camilla Bellini, Italian designer and influencer, was invited to Marmomac 2021 to witness the return of in-person attendance to the leading international fair for the stone sector.