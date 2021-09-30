VERONA, ITALY -- Camilla Bellini, Italian designer and influencer, was invited to Marmomac 2021 to witness the return of in-person attendance to the leading international fair for the stone sector.

During the first two days of the show, which takes place from September 29 to October 1 in Verona, Italy, look for Bellini touring the exhibition halls and outdoor areas to view the latest in stone design. Follow her at @camilla.bellini on Instagram.

This year’s exhibition includes more than 750 companies, the beautiful stone projects of The Italian Stone Theatre and a program full of educational events, which as of this year, will also be displayed at the online Marmomac Plus portal.