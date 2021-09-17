CUPACLAD® America has announced the appointment of Michael Meyer as the firm’s eastern region sales manager.

Meyer brings over a decade of experience within the building envelope industry to CUPACLAD, most notably coming from Alucobond and Centria, companies with a strong emphasis on rainscreen systems. He will be in charge of sales within a territory consisting of the state of Michigan down to Alabama and throughout all eastern states.

CUPACLAD delivers to market a world-leading, natural slate rainscreen cladding system that is sustainable, efficient and extremely modern.

Meyer stated, “I am excited to be a part of such a dynamic organization. Not only because of the beauty of the product and the aesthetics that can be achieved with it, but also, the amazingly high performance the system delivers. The company and its people clearly are industry leaders.”

He added, “My goals are to see CUPACLAD be used and accepted by the architectural community as a natural and sustainable cladding option for rainscreen applications in the U.S. To be able to bring a great product like ours into the limelight and build upon the solid foundation CUPACLAD has built worldwide, will give me great purpose.”