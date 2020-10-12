CUPACLAD® America recently announced that Drew Ford has joined the company as Midwest Regional Manager. The firm brings to market a world-leading natural slate rainscreen cladding that is sustainable, efficient and very modern, which for years has been specified throughout Europe. The product line was launched in North America just two years ago, and has been wildly successful since Day One.

Based in Dallas, Ford, who comes to CUPACLAD® from Boral, where he was Area Sales Manager representing Cultured Stone and Eldorado Stone, stated, “I’m very excited to be joining the amazing CUPACLAD® team and grow the world’s leading natural slate cladding product in the United States marketplace.” He received his BA degree in International Studies from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Jeff Moen, General Manager of CUPACLAD® USA added, “We’re delighted to have Drew Ford onboard. With his background of working with natural stone material, we see him as a perfect fit for our growing company.”