SS line cups - Better Vacuum Cups (BVC)

BVC presents the corner cup added to the SS line of vacuum cups. Here is the SS62150 cup at 62 x 150 x 105 mm. This BVC product comes with the legendary holding power of BVC and is great for small vanities. Decrease spoil, along with set up times, while your feed speeds are increased will guarantee more production out of your CNC.





Vanity Sink Suction Cup Kits - Blick Industries

Are you having problems holding vanity tops? Do you want something that is easy to set up? The Vanity Sink Suction Cup Kits maximize the hold and support necessary for consistent fabrication. Vanity Sink Suction Cups are designed around the industry's most popular sinks (Kohler 2209, 2210, 2211). With a symmetrical design, the cups can be used on both sides of the sink bowl. With the optional sink dropper, create clearance for edge profiling, prevent damage to machine tables and preserve the cut-out piece for possible future use. Kits include: two vanity sink cups, 40- x 150- x 300-mm cup, 75- x 300-mm core drill support, 200-mm height retractable cup (optional).





Speroni STP Essentia - BB Industries (BBI)

The Speroni STP Essentia is a tool presetting and measuring system that streamlines dressing and resetting tools. The machine uses a Windows™ OS PC-based display and sensor system with high-definition camera. The Speroni is made of cast iron, and equipped with a five guideway system, Heidenhain® glass scales and a high-precision 40 taper rotating spindle with integrated calibration edge. The automatic Run-Out, MaxP, Comparator, Base Post Processor and the top level Tool Database are only some of the functions included in the Essentia control. Speroni Presetter improves CNC tool measurement and management. Contact BBI to get yours.





New Pro Series Super Z wheel - GranQuartz

The New Pro Series Super Z wheel is the latest addition to GranQuartz’s Z wheel lineup. Engineered with streamlined grinding segments set at the optimum cutting angle, the Pro Series is a fast, free-cutting tool that will keep the amp load of machines lower and finish jobs faster. Excellent for high-speed edge trimming and general stock removal, the medium soft diamond bond and a durable design of the Pro Series ensure success on a wide range of materials and applications.





PadHead™ - Miles Supply

Miles Supply’s patented series of PadHead™ polishing and grinding heads has another model in the family – the N60 PadHead for tops, ends and serp tops. N60 bricks insert into the three heads -- 600 rpm max. Attach to ISO40 or ISO50 cone adapters, or a customized attachment, for CNC. Like the other PadHead models, it really speeds up production time.





Panther Finger Bits - Stone Boss

Panther Finger Bits are high-speed finger bits excellent for all types of granite/engineered stone. These fast-cutting bits can run at 5,500-6,000 rpm with a feed rate of 15 to 20 inches/min.





ADP - Terminator

Terminator’s next generation Advanced Diamond Performance CNC tooling defies the old notion that high-performance tooling needs to come at a high price. With ADP, you get the industry’s fastest feed rates, longest tool life and uniquely formulated diamond matrix designed to hold shape integrity longer. See for yourself why ADP has quickly become the most requested CNC tooling on the market today.





Zenesis Core Bit - Zenesis

Zenesis™ just launched another great CNC stone product. New Zenesis thin wall core bits with 1/2 gas arbor make the cleanest holes in granite, marble, quartzite, engineered stone and porcelain with amazing speed and precision. Exactly the kind of quality you would expect from Zenesis. Zenesis core bits pair perfectly with Zenesis pattern diamond finger bits. Pattern diamond assures consistent quality and high-speed performance with less “apple coring” than the competition. The option of four segments for softer materials or seven segments for harder materials covers a huge range of natural stones.