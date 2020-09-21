SS line cups

BVC presents the all new corner cup added to the SS line of vacuum cups. Here is the all new SS62150 cup at 62 x 150 x 105mm. This BVC product comes with the legendary holding power of Better Vacuum Cups and is great for small vanities. Decrease spoil, along with set up times, while your feed speeds are increased will guarantee more production out of your CNC.

www.BVCGroupinc.com

The Leatherheads, Leather Head Mini and ½ inch Gas Adaptor

Use your CNC router or CNC bridge saw to leather your stone. The Leatherheads and Leatherhead Mini adapt to any 35mm conic tool holder. Both models accept 4-, 5- and 6-inch Snail Lock brushes, and in addition, The Leatherhead accepts Frankfurt-style brushes. They can be used on belt driven and electro-spindle machines.

New from Blick Industries is the ½-inch Gas Adaptor for The Leatherhead. The adaptor enables The Leatherhead to be used on 5-axis saws (available in left-handed and right-handed threading).

www.blickindustries.com

Hercules CNC Profile Tooling Dressing Machine

Diamond CNC tooling is diamond abrasives and bonds specifically formulated for each position. There is a grinding process which occurs at the point of contact between the diamond abrasive and the material, creating chips. For this operation to work properly, new diamonds need to expose at a consistent rate.

The CNC Tooling Dressing Machine easily extends the life of your CNC prolife tools to perform longer on natural stone during the fabrication process. BB Industries also offers Hercules Dressing Sticks.

https://www.braxton-bragg.com/hercules-cnc-profile-tooling-dressing-machine.html

Segmented Stock Removal Tools

Coldspring’s segmented stock removal tools feature efficient cutting and a long lifespan. These tools are standard for cutting granite and offer proven performance with marble, granite, travertine, limestone, sandstone, slate, concrete and many other materials. The tools range in diameter from 1.25 to 4 inches and come in both 3 and 4 inches. These tools come with a ½-inch gas connection. Larger dimensions of this tool, up to 6 inches in diameter, can also be purchased with a 35mm CNC connection by request. All tools can be re-tipped for new tool performance at a reduced price.

www.tooling.coldspringusa.com/product-category/shop-by-connection-type/1-2-gas/segmented-stock-removal-tools-1-2-gas/

CNC Tools

Diamut, a leading manufacturer of diamond tools for working natural, engineered stone and glass, now offers a full range of CNC tools designed specifically for machining sintered materials, including ceramic and porcelain. With the increase in popularity of these materials in furniture design and architectural trends, Diamut designed this range of CNC tools to meet manufacturer’s application requirements. Diamut also offers UNIKO line of blades for bridge saw machines.

www.diamut.com

Zenesis 4 and 7 segment finger bits

ZENESIS

The Zenesis™ 4 and 7 Segment Finger Bits provide top CNC performance on all stone materials. They deliver precise, quiet and chip-free cutting at faster speeds and can be used on soft to medium-hard materials (4 segments) or medium to hard materials (7 segments). The enhanced design utilizes our most advanced diamond pattern to date, which increases durability and prevents premature wear to ensure long tool life.

½-inch gas thread

Cuts granite and engineered stone (without the full stop)

RPM: 4,200 to 5,500 (feed rate: 12”-16”/min)

www.us.zenesistechnology.com/zenesis-finger-bits.html

ADI-USA

GranQuartz continues their innovative CNC program by improving the customer experience of using ADI-USA’s re-dressing facility in Lenoir, NC. ADI’s process includes cleaning surface rust from cones, EDM process of tooling and calibration by Zoller, with the fabricator’s CNC tooling returned lubricated, mounted and calibrated in a custom made, heavy duty reusable shipping carton that includes custom foam inserts for maximum tool protection. This specialized carton is designed for multiple uses by the end-user and minimizes the risk of tool damage during shipping. Zoller calibration service reduces setup time on pre-mounted tools and increases useful

life, accuracy and speed of CNC tooling.

www.granquartz.com

Aramsco CNC edge profiling tools

These CNC edge profiling tools are the revolutionary new set of wheels produced by Marmoelettromeccanica. They feature the latest diamond technology, Extra High Speed (EHS), a copper bonded coating on the tools. They work at least 2.5 times faster than any other brand available, resulting in 2.5 times more production in the same time. The tools can reach an incredible speed of up to 400 inch/per minute even on the hardest materials. They are among the fastest CNC profiling tools ever produced for granite, quartz, ceramic and Dekton.

www.aramsco.com/marmoelettromeccanica

PadHead™

Miles Supply’s patented PadHead polishing and grinding head continues to perform and improve. Various diamond pads and brushes can be attached to the unique free-rotating heads to obtain a range of quality finishes. The resistance of friction cuts the stone crystals instead of wearing them, resulting in a polish that is unmatched. Attachment points are versatile with the ability to run on a CNC polishing machine or bridge saw, radial arm machine, single-head or line polisher and hand-held grinder.

www.milessupply.com

Titan® 1000 and 2000

Park Industries is proud to offer Titan 1000 and 2000 series customers the ability to polish at high speeds with the Titan High Flow Water Kit. This kit retrofits existing machines to increase their water flow up to 18 gallons/min, giving the CNC router plenty of extra water to run high-speed tooling effectively. The kit includes all the parts needed and conversion to higher speeds is easy — install the kit yourself.

www.parkindustries.com

Panther Finger Bits

Panther Finger Bits are high-speed finger bits excellent for all types of granite/engineered stone. These fast-cutting bits can run at 5,500 to 6,000 rpm with a feed rate of 15 to 20 inches/min.

www.stoneboss.com

XHS line of high speed CNC tooling

Salem Flat Glass & Mirror, partnering with KDrills, brings you its XHS line of high-speed CNC tooling. Engineered with the latest in diamond technology, this line boasts exceptional performance, extreme speed and unbeatable value. XHS CNC tooling has been designed to provide increased feed rates, improving run times and production capabilities, while still delivering excellent tool life. When you need fast speeds for high-volume production but don’t want to break the bank, Salem and KDrills XHS have you covered.

www.salemdist.com

ADP

Terminator’s next generation Advanced Diamond Performance CNC tooling defies the old notion that high-performance tooling needs to come at a high price. With ADP, you get the industry’s fastest feed rates, longest tool life and uniquely formulated diamond matrix designed to hold shape integrity longer. See for yourself why ADP has quickly become among the most requested CNC tooling on the market today.

www.terminatordia.com

HS-3 CNC tools series

Tyrolit offers the HS-3 series of CNC tools, whose main characteristic is constant quality, which lasts during the whole lifetime of the wheel, reports the manufacturer. HS-3 tools have a perfect hardness distribution right across the working surface to reduce profile deformation. This revolutionary manufacturing process allows longer intervals between tool re-profile or exchange.

Moreover, a new bond — together with this redefined production process — allows HS-3 wheels to reach the working speed of over 9m/min (350 inches/min). With a perfect hardness distribution, an increased lifetime, an ultra-high speed and an outstanding edge quality of the worked piece, these are the main characteristics that place HS-3 range at the cutting edge of profile tool development in the CNC profile wheel panorama.

www.tyrolit.com

OMA CNC Finger Bit

The OMA CNC Finger Bit is a modified eight segment CNC finger bit for quartzite, granite, marble, quartz and engineered stone. This finger bit is designed to run between 14 and 30 inches per minute between 5,500 and 8000 rpm, depending on the stone being used. Made in Italy, the OMA CNC Finger Bit is one of the best CNC finger bits that you can put on your CNC. Excellent life, even wear and an all-around well-performing finger bit on practically all stone that is run through the CNC.

www.wehausa.com/Quartz-Quartzite-Granite-CNC-Finger-Bit-Oma-40mm-p/xt-xtbit3hs8.htm