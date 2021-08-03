Design, architecture and culture of natural stone have always characterized Marmomac, the leading international trade fair in this sector scheduled 29 September-2 October in Verona.

The 2021 edition boasts updated content and format in response to the need to resume doing business in person, while equally ensuring maximum safety in terms of Covid prevention measures thanks to the adoption of the Veronafiere Safetybusiness protocol.

The event programme highlights innovation and experimentation thanks to The Italian Stone Theatre - the by-now long-standing project where natural stone meets technology to embody new works and installations created by architects, designers and artists in collaboration with sector companies.

One of the main innovations for the 2021 edition is the evolution of Hall 1 into The Italian Stone Theatre - Time in Stone, with an original layout located in Halls 11 and 12 of the exhibition centre. The common denominator is Time, prompting thought about its symbolic and intrinsic value: what most distinguishes natural stone from artificial products is precisely Time, an intangible component embodied in stone by an indissoluble bond with the material itself. Telling the story of natural stone through time is one way of reclaiming the authenticity and solidity needed today so that mankind can rediscover itself alongside new creativity.

Exhibits are arranged around theme areas, such as design and architecture, art and experimentation in universities, and even involve important brands in the furniture industry. The Marmomac offering is also enhanced by experimental projects focusing on technology and innovation, while exhibition spaces evolve and transform to welcome visitors into an exploratory path responding to the needs of architects and designers, as well as those of technicians and distributors.

In the run-up to the September appointment, Marmomac has already activated a portal dedicated to natural stone professionals as a place providing access to every initiative linked with the event, including attendance in person at the main show. Marmomac Plus is a virtual showcase for the entire international market. It allows companies taking part to promote their products and projects, as well as present events and opportunities to meet other members of the leading natural stone community.