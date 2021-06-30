DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI was awarded ²Best in Innovation² for its Ultrabond ECO GPT hybrid-polymer-based adhesive for gauged porcelain tile as part of the ²Best of TISE Event² awards during The International Surface Event (TISE), which was held in Las Vegas, NV, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from June 16 to 18.

MAPEI’s Ultrabond ECO GPT is a single-component, non-sag, easy-to-trowel, hybrid-polymer-based adhesive designed for the installation of gauged porcelain tile and gauged porcelain panels or slabs on interior vertical surfaces and countertops. The unique formulation provides instant grab, while allowing for needed adjustability of panels and large-format tiles. A low-VOC product, the hybrid adhesive can be installed in confined spaces and carries several industry certifications.

Brian Pistulka, MAPEI’s business manager for tile and stone installation systems, was pleased with the recognition for the product’s innovation, stating, “Ultrabond ECO GPT provides a smooth, easy-to-trowel consistency and high transfer, delivering instant grab and holding power while allowing installers to make any necessary adjustments of panels or large-format tiles after placement. It is easy to clean too. When wet, simply wipe it off the tile with a dry rag. When cured, it can be peeled off. The high bond strength and flexibility for large and heavy tiles, combined with ease of installation and cleanup, provides a real advantage for contractors. They can see the difference in time and labor savings between installations with GPT and traditional mortars. GPT is a real time saver for contractors.”

MAPEI North America’s president and CEO, Luigi Di Geso, was at TISE to accept the award. He said, “MAPEI is honored to receive this award for our Ultrabond ECO GPT. We always strive to develop innovative products that help contractors work more effectively and more efficiently. This hybrid adhesive allows them to do just that.”

An annual event to recognize the innovation and excellence of exhibiting companies, the “Best of TISE Event” awards are sponsored by Stone World, TILE Magazine, Floor Trends, Floor Covering Installer and Contemporary Stone & Tile Design. The awards are given to companies whose products are deemed to be “best” in their class by a panel of judges appointed by the sponsoring publications.