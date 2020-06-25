MAPEI wins “Gold” at 2020 Starnet Design Awards

Deerfield Beach, Florida – MAPEI is proud to announce its recent honors at the 2020 Starnet Design Awards. Intended to celebrate the partnerships between Starnet members, vendor partners, and the architecture and design community, the awards showcase a wide array of floor-covering projects. For the first time in 22 years, the 2020 ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19.

As a “Starnet Preferred Vendor,” MAPEI was awarded the Gold Medal for its role in the following winning projects:

In the “Mixed-Use Developments” category for The Oleander luxury apartment complex in Brookhaven, GA

In the “Unique Installation” category for St. Stephen Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, MI

In the “People’s Choice” category for the Nationwide Children’s Behavioral Health Pavilion in Columbus, OH

MAPEI was also the 2020 Grand Prize Winner and awarded the Gold Medal in Education for its role in the following winning project:

Park Elementary School in Baton Rouge, LA

The panel of judges included the following architects and designers: Tracy Herzer, IIDA, NCIDQ, LEED AP, WELL AP, Senior Associate, Senior Interior Designer; Chi-Thien (CT) Nguyen, LEED GA, Associate AIA, Associate at Elkus Manfredi Architects; and Jane M. Rohde, AIA, FIIDA, ASID, ACHA, CHID, LEED AP BD+C, GGA-EB, Principal at JSR Associates, Inc. The “Unique Installation” Honorary Judge was John T. McGrath, Jr., the Executive Director of INSTALL.

MAPEI’s relationship with Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring is strong. “MAPEI was very well represented in several Starnet Design Award entries and winners,” said Eric Boender, Starnet’s Vice President of Business Development. “MAPEI has been an excellent resource for the Starnet membership in several key installation processes, including surface preparation, moisture mitigation, adhesives, and tile and stone installation products. The Starnet membership satisfaction with MAPEI’s products and field service representatives continues to be outstanding.”

“We are proud of our role in these winning projects,” said Carol Hould, MAPEI’s National Sales Director. “They highlight the importance of our partnerships and our collaborative work, and the value they provide. We are honored by the recognition.”