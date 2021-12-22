DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI is proud to announce its recent honors at the 2021 Starnet Design Awards. Intended to celebrate the partnerships between Starnet members, vendor partners, and the architecture and design community, the awards showcase a wide array of floorcovering projects. As in 2020, the 2021 ceremony was again held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAPEI was awarded the “Starnet Preferred Vendor” trophy for our role in the following winning Design Award projects:

In the “Grand Prize” category: UMC Dimensions II in Lubbock, TX

In the “People’s Choice” category: Silver for the River Edge Recovery Center in Macon, GA; and Bronze for Jules Verne in Southern WI, IL

In the “Canadian Project of the Year” category: Silver for Alithya in Montreal, QC, Canada; and Bronze for Chemistry West Laboratory Renovation, U of A in Edmonton, AB, Canada

In the “Single Source Interior Contractor” category: Gold for Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, VA

In the “Unique Installation Challenge” category: Gold for Old Chicago Post Office in Chicago, IL; and Honorable Mention for Merriam Community Center in Merriam, KS

In the “Corporate” category: Gold for Komatsu HQ Relocation in Rolling Meadows, IL; Silver for Jules Verne in Southern WI, IL; and Bronze for Higgins Flooring in Berlin, CT

In the “Education” category: Silver for Bluff Middle School in Prairieville, LA

In the “Healthcare” category: Gold for UMC Dimensions II in Lubbock, TX; Silver for River Edge Recovery Center in Macon, GA; and Bronze for Piedmont Hospital – Marcus Tower Expansion in Atlanta, GA

In the “Hospitality – Public Space” category: Gold for Silverspot Cinema @ The Battery in Atlanta, GA; and Bronze for Merriam Community Center in Merriam, KS

In the “Mixed-Use Developments” category: Gold for Old Chicago Post Office in Chicago, IL; and Bronze for Pacific Point Condominiums in Blaine, WA

The panel of judges included the following architects and designers: Cecelia Baumann, senior interior design student at Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of creative careers; Andrea Hanson, AIA, WELL AP Principal, architect/licensed interior designer at Dekker/Perich/Sabatini; Alison Woolf, LEED AP Associate Principal, design director at Huntsman Architectural Group; and John T. McGrath Jr., executive director of INSTALL.

MAPEI’s relationship with Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership is strong. “MAPEI was very well represented in several Starnet Design Award entries and winners,” said Eric Boender, Starnet’s vice president of business development. “MAPEI has been an excellent resource for the Starnet membership in several key installation processes, including surface preparation, moisture mitigation, adhesives, and tile and stone installation products. The Starnet membership satisfaction with MAPEI’s products and field service representatives continues to be outstanding.”

“We are proud of our relationship with Starnet and that MAPEI is a part of these winning projects,” said Luigi Di Geso, MAPEI’s president and CEO. “In looking over the categories, MAPEI is represented in a winning project in every single one. This speaks not only to the great collaboration that we find with our Starnet partners, but also to the importance of those relationships in the industry. Thank you for the recognition and also for the trust. We truly appreciate it.”

MAPEI’s national sales director, Carol Hould, echoed that sentiment. “Our partnerships with Starnet members and the collaborative work that results are vital. The Design Awards highlight the importance of those relationships in the flooring industry,” Hould said. “We are proud of these projects and, once again, honored by the recognition.”