LAS VEGAS, NV -- StoneLoads, the online marketplace for wholesale natural stone transactions across the U.S., has been honored with two awards at The International Surfaces Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, NV. Less than a year after launching the first-in-industry platform, StoneLoads was recognized as Best of Product and Best of Sustainability/Disruption at the annual mega-conference.

“These two awards are substantial validators of all the effort we’ve put into this platform,” said StoneLoads Chief Operating Officer, John Bryant. “We’ve learned so many valuable lessons over the past few months, and these recognitions paired with increased platform transactions throughout 2022 provide encouraging wind in our sails for a successful 2023. We are honored that our peers see the value we’re delivering across the natural stone industry.”

Comprised of three sibling trade shows — SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo — TISE is billed as “the largest North American floor covering, stone, and tile industry event.” The StoneLoads honors were part of the StonExpo trade show, an event sponsored by the Natural Stone Institute and the Natural Stone Council.

The 2023 TISE Awards are sponsored by leading industry publications Stone World, Contemporary Stone and Tile Design, Tile Magazine, Floor Trends Magazine and Floor Covering Installer.