Florim has achieved another significant milestone, with its brand FLORIM stone receiving the prestigious international Green Good Design Awards 2024.

The award was conferred by the “Chicago Athenaeum - Museum of Architecture and Design” and “The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies,” which recognize global entities that promote progressive thinking in sustainable design.

FLORIM stone collections, tailored for furniture and worktops, combine design and functionality in a large format (320x160 cm) available in three thicknesses (6-12-20 mm). These surfaces are crafted through an environmentally conscious process in facilities where 100% of raw production waste and wastewater are recycled. Additionally, 127,000 square meters of the plants rooftops are covered with photovoltaic panels, providing 12,3 MWp. These systems, along with two cogeneration units, generate up to 100% of the electricity required for Florim's Italian production plants. When additional energy is needed, Florim sources it from certified renewable sources.

Aligned with the company's strategy of balancing business needs with environmental responsibility, FLORIM stone is a key part of the CarbonZero project, featuring Carbon Neutral surfaces that offset all CO 2 emissions generated throughout the product lifecycle.

“Our commitment to reducing environmental impact is sincere and ongoing; we are proud that it is recognized and affirmed by this esteemed award. This encourages us to continue our path toward improving the environment and people's well-being” says Claudio Lucchese, president of Florim SpA SB.

The Green Good Design Awards, established in 2008 as the “Green” edition of the Good Design Award, previously honored Florim in 2021 for the Sensi collection, which exemplified the brand’s ability to blend design and beauty with a focus on sustainability, environmental protection and energy efficiency.