LUMBERTON, NJ, – As a leader in kitchen water hub solutions, BLANCO has won two major design awards for their revolutionary new product, the IKON® 33” 1-¾ Bowl Low Divide Apron sink. The IKON is recognized in the 2020 Architectural Products PIA (Product Innovators) Awards and the 2020 Residential Products MVP (Most Valuable Product) Awards. Each award recognizes the farmhouse sink for its ergonomic design that works hard to make prepping, cooking, and cleaning a more seamless and comfortable experience.

Additionally, the IKON 33” Low Divide earned an honorable mention from The Architect’s Newspaper 2020 Best of Products Awards.

About the IKON 33” 1-¾ Low Divide Farmhouse sink

Designed to make prepping, cooking and cleaning a more seamless and comfortable experience, IKON is the world’s first apron front sink made of SILGRANIT®, BLANCO’s patented granite composite material. The new IKON sink’s convenient low divide that sits just 5-1/2” from the bottom of the sink, makes it easier to handle large pots and baking sheets while still dividing the sink into cleaning and prepping bowls. Because apron front sinks are installed a couple of inches closer to the user, they minimize the strain of reaching and leaning over a countertop.

About the Architectural Products PIA Awards

Now in its tenth year, the PIA Awards determine and honor innovation in the development and refinery of buildings-related products that range the gamut from cladding systems to interior finishes. Judged by a group of 22 independent industry professionals, the program represents a mechanism to impartially review product and present to readers items their peers find innovative and worthwhile.

About the PRODUCTS Gold MVP Award

PRODUCTS is all about finding the most innovative and cutting-edge new introductions in the market.They recognize the best of the best with their 3rd annual MVP (Most Valuable Product) Awards. A panel of construction professionals evaluated every product submitted to find the top entries and honorable mentions in 12 categories.

About The Architect’s Newspaper Best of Products Awards

The Architect’s Newspaper speaks directly to leaders in architecture and design with news, products, developments, trends, and updates. The sixth annual competition is an opportunity for designers and manufacturers to reach an audience of 1,000,000 readers — an eclectic mix of top-tier architects, designers, and taste-makers.