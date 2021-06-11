Dallas, TX – American Olean is currently launching its new Montesano collection of stone-look porcelain tile, featuring StepWise technology. This new product gives customers a chic and contemporary quartzite visual for use on both floors and walls. The addition of StepWise technology makes this tile and mosaic assortment great for indoor or outdoor use. StepWise provides 50% more slip-resistance than ordinary tile. Montesano is offered in a range of on-trend neutrals, and is Made in the USA.

“With a stone-like finish and earthy colors, Montesano recreates the visual of a stunning quartzite,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design, Dal-Tile Corporation. “To give a visual and tactile accent to the product, we incorporated a soft structure which mimics nature and gives a raw and natural aesthetic.”

“With the addition of Stepwise that enhances the DCOF, consumers can feel confident using Montesano on outdoor patios and around the pool, in addition to indoor use on floors, walls, countertops, and shower floors,” added Halbert.

Montesano is offered in a 15x30 size that creates an atmosphere of style and a contemporary vibe. This 15x30 large format makes spaces look larger with fewer grout lines. Montesano also includes a chevron cut mosaic that brings a beautiful accent to backsplashes, fireplace walls, showers, planters, and feature walls both indoor and out. Because the mosaics are cut out of the field tile, there is excellent coordination with the 15x30.