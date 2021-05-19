DALLAS, TX -- Blue colors and Mediterranean patterns are showing up on fashion runways this spring and Marazzi’s new Scenario glazed porcelain collection is right on trend. In Scenario, tone-on-tone brush strokes rediscover the beauty of the majolica tile typical of Mediterranean architecture. A blue, black and white color palette partners with Geo Patterned decos to bring creativity and whimsical design to any space.

“Marazzi’s Scenario is a beautiful, invigorating collection that embodies what I call the new ‘Euphoric State’ design trend,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile Corporation. “This trend involves energizing the mind, body and soul with colorful, playful, whimsical design. We are looking for ways to bring joy and happiness back into our lives, and Scenario’s use of bold, bright colors and patterns definitely brings fun, energy, and optimism to a home or commercial space.”

Available in 8- x 8-inch matte tiles and decos, Scenario presents an interplay of opposites within six decos and three solid colors. Together, the colors and shapes create abstract imagery that includes curves and clean lines. Scenario’s visual movement streams across floors and walls to create eye-catching patterns from structured cubism to flattering waves.

For more information, visit https://www.marazziusa.com/product/Scenario.