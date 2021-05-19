DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – MAPEI recently expanded its Floor Covering Installation Systems line with the addition of Planiprep PSC, a fast-drying, cement-based, fiber-reinforced, high-polymer-modified patch and skimcoating compound designed for preparing concrete and wood substrates for flooring installation.

Planiprep PSC delivers a smooth surface for the subfloor before the installation of a variety of floor finishes. As the newest addition to MAPEI’s line of subfloor preparation products, it is easy to mix, provides improved internal strength, crack resistance and dries quickly allowing for rapid floor covering installation.

“MAPEI’s powerhouse R&D group specifically designed Planiprep PSC for today’s demanding floor covering installation practices, “ said Jeff Johnson, MAPEI’s business manager for Floor Covering Installation Systems (FCIS) and vice chairman of associates on the executive board of the Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA). “In particular, Planiprep PSC is formulated to work in perfect harmony with today’s high-performance, high moisture-resistant adhesive products and withstand the same moisture conditions without fail.”

Planiprep PSC is suitable for a variety of substrates, including radiant-heat systems, and it can be used on high-moisture content concrete slabs (up to 15 lbs. MVER and 99% RH).