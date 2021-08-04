DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Planiprep® 4 LVT, the new high-moisture-resistant skimcoat and embossing leveler from MAPEI, is designed for use in interior residential and commercial applications. The premixed, acrylic-resin-based product can be used to level off and smooth over existing ceramic and stone surfaces.

“It can be used to level down to a featheredge or to smooth over in layers up to 1/16" (1.5 mm) thick,” said Jeff Johnson, MAPEI’s Business Manager for Floor Covering Installation Systems. “Planiprep 4 LVT dries fast and sands easily. It can be used to fill embossing on existing vinyl flooring as well as grout lines on existing tile for floor and wall installations.” Planiprep 4 LVT hardens quickly, allowing for the installation of luxury vinyl tile (LVT) within two hours of the product being applied. “It has also been formulated to dry without shrinkage, reducing the need for secondary applications to fill embossing or depressions,” Johnson explained.

Planiprep 4 LVT can be used as a fine-textured smoothing finish over existing resilient flooring, LVT and luxury vinyl plank, ceramic tile and stone materials. It can also be used successfully over traditional substrates, including concrete, approved wood underlayments, gypsum underlayments, cement-based self-leveling underlayments and patching compounds, and fiber cement boards.