Deerfield Beach, FL – MAPEI recently introduced MAPEI HM Primer, a ready-to-use, low-VOC, water-based, quick-drying primer. Designed to be used with MAPEI’s peel-and-stick sheet membranes, MAPEI HM Primer promotes maximum adhesion to high-moisture substrates.

“The HM stands for ‘High Moisture’,” said Sonya Moste, MAPEI’s Product Manager for Sound-Control Membranes and Crack Isolation. “It is formulated to enhance the bond between Mapeguard® 2 and Mapesonic™ 2 and a variety of substrates, including nonporous concrete and metal.”

MAPEI HM Primer is low in odor and can be applied with a roller or a brush. Designed for interior or exterior applications, the primer can be applied to substrate and ambient temperatures as low as 40°F (4°C). It can also be applied to substrates with a moisture content up to 15 lbs. per 1,000 sq. ft. (6.80 kg per 92.9 m2) per 24 hours using a calcium chloride test kit (ASTM 1869). It is, however, not considered a moisture-control product.

“MAPEI HM Primer is a great high-tack primer, and it is perfect for high-moisture slabs in high-humidity climates,” Moste said. “When used with our sound-control and crack-isolation membranes, it’s part of a system solution that is great for slab-on-grade concrete, as well as young concrete for new construction. This is another great addition to MAPEI’s line of tile and stone installation products.”

