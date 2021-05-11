NORCO, CA -- Jeffrey Court Inc., an industry leader in decorative tile and stone, recently announced the addition of director of commercial sales, Ryan Smith. Smith will support the continued growth of Jeffrey Court by focusing on the expansion of its commercial brand, Spec-09™, as well as serving as a technical advisor for special projects throughout the U.S. in the commercial, new homebuilder and A&D market segments.

“I am very excited to join the Jeffrey Court team,” said Ryan Smith, director of commercial sales. “I believe Jeffrey Court has a great business model, a talented management team and the infrastructure to establish itself as the standard in the commercial and builder segments in the US. From day one, my primary focus will be to expand the Jeffrey Court brand in the National commercial and builder markets throughout the U.S.”

As the former director of a nationwide five-star installation company, and bringing more than 15 years of experience in diverse sales, including a decade of commercial design specification, supply and installation experience for major brands like McDonalds, YUM Brands, Kona Grill and AMC Theaters, Smith’s experience seamlessly integrates into Jeffrey Court’s initiatives.

Smith’s expertise has led him to work hand-in-hand on the design, supply and installation packages for some of the largest track home builders in the U.S. with the likes of Pulte, Lennar, The Villages and GL Homes.

“Growing our commercial segment at this time complements our 30th anniversary celebration,” said Perry Yancovich, senior vice president of sales and business development. “Ryan will bring further confidence in securing Jeffrey Court’s relevance in this growth area of our great company.”