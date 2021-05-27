NORCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeffrey Court Inc., the industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the launch of their commercial division, Spec-09 by Jeffrey Court™.

The division focuses on key areas of hospitality, restaurant/lounges, spas, large-scale developers, including regional and national home builders, with varying architectural and design merchandising. Spec-09™ fills the gap other manufacturers have within their portfolio. Coupled with unique product offerings designed internally and the ability to offer specifiers in stock job-pack ready orders, Spec-09™ brings a competitive edge to the industry.

“We are very encouraged by what we have been able to achieve with Spec-09™. Our focus has been to develop an intensive commercial portfolio that is not only relevant and relatable, but one that is easily interchangeable, allowing us to remain nimble. From various wall tile formats, that are completely necessary to engage a broad range of commercial business, to specialized 3-dimensional marble accents that make specification a thrilling process for the specifier to put their signature on.”

– Perry Yancovich, Senior VP, Sales & Business Development

Over the next 12 months Spec-09™ will continue its growth in a phased approach, including additional product offerings. Having three strategically located distribution centers throughout the country, including California, Texas and Georgia, enables speed and efficiency in the division, delivering the service Jeffrey Court has built a highly successful company around.

“In a year where many scaled back plans, our growth and stability in the marketplace has been paramount over the last three decades. The addition of over 100 SKUs and an all-new division is the perfect bookend to an amazing milestone. The addition of Spec-09™ perfectly complements our 30th Anniversary celebration.”

– Scott Hassman, Jeffrey Court President

Yancovich will lead the direction of the division, with Jeffrey Court veteran January Chance as the Director of National Accounts, along with newly minted Director of Commercial Sales, Ryan Smith.

Spec-09™ will support commercial distributor events throughout the year, at Regional AIA events, Architectural Conferences, and Specifier Conventions.

For more information, please visit jeffreycourt.com/spec09 or contact: spec-09@jeffreycourt.com.