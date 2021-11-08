NORCO, CA -- Jeffrey Court Inc. the industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the release of Pool by Jeffrey Court, featuring glass mosaics and paver options.

The newly developed pool tile collection – a first for the 30-year-old company, combines the tranquility of water and the connection between ports around the world, all connected by one universal trait…water.

Each of the six mosaic colorways represent these ports of call, featuring Neko (white), Venice (cream), Auckland (gray), Mo’orea (light blue), Kotor (blue), and Waimea (black), all include a combined matte, gloss and iridescent finish.

“Bringing pool tile options to the market has been a long-anticipated intent of Jeffrey Court. Respecting the natural beauty of the outdoors, we created the collection to perfectly accent what Mother Nature has given, to truly enjoy the pure beauty of each mosaic and the waters reflection on it.”– Perry Yancovich, SVP of Sales & Business Development

Pool by Jeffrey Court includes four mosaic patterns with a triangle, stack, stack blend and herringbone. The triangle and stack patterns can easily be cut to form borders. With a specific border for the Herringbone patterns – all designed to create seamless looks and make the installation job an efficient process.

The collection also includes two paver options in a 32” x 32” inch square and 20” x 40” rectangle to create cohesive outdoor atmospheres.

Always in stock and always ready-to-ship, Pool by Jeffrey Court is available at all Jeffrey Court authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada. Additional products expanding this collection are set to be released in 2022.

To view the complete collection, visit: JeffreyCourt.com