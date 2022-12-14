Norco, CA -- Jeffrey Court Inc., the industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the expansion of Pool by Jeffrey Court®.

Inspired by famous waterfront destinations from around the globe, the collection allows customers to create their dream outdoor oasis. Featuring one-of-a-kind decorative cut pavers, the collection brings three new paver varieties to market.

Offering the convenience and durability of traditional porcelain pavers, the new additions are available in three versatile designs: Brick, Diamond and Scale. Brick features a rectangular design. Diamond, synonymous with its name and shaped like a diamond and Scale featuring curved lines shaped like a fish scale. Each design is available in five colors: Dust, Pewter, Slate, Ashes and Tan.

“Expanding our pool and paver collection showcases our commitment to our customers in answering their call for quality and innovative product offerings. Design is always at the forefront of Jeffrey Court’s mission, taking a traditional paver and redefining it as a decorative item allows us to provide outdoor options to create an elevated resort-style living experience.” – Perry Yancovich, senior vice president of sales & business development

The collection also includes traditional 24- x 24-inch square pavers in matching colors that can be combined with the newly released decorative pavers. Four Terrazzo paver options in a 16 x 16-inch square are also available.

The release also includes finishing pieces to complete the design’s outer edges with glass V-caps available in 11 colorways to compliment the colors in the existing pool glass mosaic offerings.

Each of the six existing mosaic colorways represents ports of call around the world, featuring Neko (white), Venice (cream), Auckland (grey), Mo’orea (light blue), Kotor (blue) and Waimea (black), all include a combined matte, gloss and iridescent finish.

Always in stock and always ready-to-ship, Pool by Jeffrey Court® is available at all Jeffrey Court authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

To view the complete collection, visit: JeffreyCourt.com.