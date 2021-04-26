Dallas, TX – Daltile is currently launching its “DEFEND powered by Microban” program and the new floor, wall, and mosaic tile products under that umbrella. Daltile’s DEFEND is a distinct product line of high-performance tile featuring Microban technology. Microban technology is world-leading antibacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial product protection that has revolutionized product cleanliness. Because Microban technology is built into the tile, it will not wash off or wear away, resulting in a surface that is consistently protected from the growth of bacteria, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Daltile’s DEFEND powered by Microban products have a unique competitive advantage, because this powerful shield continuously eliminates up to 99% of bacteria on the tile surface. Daltile’s new program features some of today’s hottest styles and most on-trend tile designs in this superior performance format.

“It is widely-known that tile is foundationally the best product solution for today’s ‘germ-aware’ world,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Unlike other surfaces, tile is hard and impervious, so it is innately resistant to the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew. Tile is also a hypoallergenic surface that harbors no odor or bacteria. Daltile has now elevated this already superior protection to the next level through the development and launch of Daltile’s new DEFEND powered by Microban program!”

“With our new DEFEND tile products, Daltile customers gain an even greater peace of mind that they are providing the cleanest environments possible in which to live, work, and play,” added Thorn-Brooks. “Daltile’s DEFEND products are an excellent solution for residential spaces such as kitchens (interior and exterior), bathrooms, nurseries, game rooms, and playrooms as well as commercial spaces such as restaurants, bars, gyms, spas, airports, train stations, shopping centers, schools, theaters, corporate offices, sports centers, and healthcare environments.”

Daltile’s innovative new product offering was created in partnership with the global leader in antimicrobial additives, Microban International.

What Is Microban Technology?

From walls and worktops in kitchens to flooring and sinks in bathrooms, frequently used surfaces are often subjected to moist and humid conditions. This makes them prone to the growth of degrading microbes such as bacteria, mold, and mildew. Scrubbing with disinfectant cleaners is an essential way to temporarily reduce the presence of microbes on surfaces. However, research has shown that cleaning products have a limited residual effect, meaning bacteria begin to double in number every twenty minutes soon after a surface has been cleaned. Unlike disinfectant sprays, built-in antimicrobial technologies such as Microban technology will actively control microbial growth on tile surfaces and work to extend the effectiveness of regular cleaning routines by reducing the background bioburden.

How Does Microban Technology Work?

Microban antimicrobial product protection works at a cellular level to continually disrupt the growth and reproduction of microorganisms that contaminate a treated surface. The technology operates a multi-modal attack by damaging the protein, cell membrane, DNA, and internal systems of a microbe, causing it to die.

Once infused into a product, this antimicrobial technology will start to work as soon as a microorganism comes into contact with the treated surface.

Protein Damage: antimicrobial agents attack the proteins of a microbe, causing failure of essential functions

Cell Disruption: antimicrobial agents damage the membrane of a microbe, leading to the loss of critical nutrients

Oxidative Damage: antimicrobial agents cause increased oxygen levels, leading to significant damage to the internal systems of a microbe

DNA Disruption: antimicrobial agents interfere with the genetics of a microbe, ultimately preventing its growth and reproduction

By creating an inhospitable environment for microorganisms like bacteria, mold, and mildew, built-in antimicrobials also protect products from staining, bad odors, and premature degradation. The treated tile surface is protected from microbial proliferation for its expected lifetime and remains cleaner in between cleanings.