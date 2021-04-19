The popularity of stone and tile being used in the bathroom continues to be on the rise, below is a small example of the latest trends and materials out there being used.

Python Black, a granite that vividly reinterprets the shapes of a python’s skin, provides a sophisticated and wildly charming atmosphere to any environment. Bright, flowing and chaotic strokes emerge from a uniform black background, granting dynamism to this wonderful granite. Thanks to its exquisite characteristics, this natural stone from Antolini’s Exclusive collection is ideal for interior applications, as well as outdoor structures. With worldwide exclusivity over the most astonishing materials and sole access to the quarries, Antolini is able to offer the most desired and recognizable natural masterpieces in multiple finishes through a network of distributors and partners.

Caesarstone’s Calacatta Maximus recreates a marble-look with a spectacular quartz take on marble. The surface immediately impresses with oversized fluid soft griege veining that moves across the intricate terrain of the slab. Adding natural decoration and contrast to its pure white background, the veins are intensified by fine copper-gold outlines. Like all Caesarstone quartz surfaces, Calacatta Maximus (part of the Supernatural Collection) is the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium, high-quality quartz that is nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch- and stain-resistant, and mold- and mildew-resistant.

Cambria now offers its quartz in a thin and lightweight 6mm slab profile fit for both commercial and residential applications. The 6mm thickness retains the elegance and performance of Cambria quartz surfaces with added functional advantages, provides more versatility in design options and is a complement to the brand’s 1cm, 2cm and 3cm slab offerings.

The extra thin slabs solve a need for commercial clients who routinely encounter weight-sensitivities in projects, as well as for residential clients looking for cladding options on fireplaces, backsplashes, and shower and tub surrounds, or for an answer to unique applications like cabinet veneering and backlighting.

Among the notable new features of the Silestone Loft series: the debut of the innovative and exclusive HybriQ+ technology — a new production process that combines reused raw materials, along with 98 percent recycled water and 100 percent renewable energy. HybriQ+ technology also allows for the significant reduction of crystalline silica in the Silestone Loft series surfaces. Instead, a hybrid formula made up of mineral and reused raw materials is used. This new composition provides the material with a modern aesthetic and design features, while maintaining the beauty and quality of Silestone, as well as its 25-year warranty. The Silestone Loft series is available in five shades: Camden, Poblenou (shown), Seaport, Nolita and Corktown.

Crossville, Inc. has launched its new Portugal porcelain tile collection. The unique appearance of this line is inspired by Portuguese Atlantic Dark limestone, a natural, earthen material found only in the Mediterranean. Crossville captured this one-of-a-kind, subtle, organic surface visual with the company’s Digital+ technology. Notably, the Portugal collection is offered in finishes for both interior and exterior applications, and a palette of six colors that represents a mix of warm and cool neutrals. Engineered to an average minimum 0.60 DCOF and R11 classified, the exterior tiles provide the superior technical performance required for outside spaces.

Daltile has launched its new Harmonist tile collection that offers traditional commercial visuals with a modern flair. The finely speckled, prominently speckled and flat tiles are offered in a versatile color palette that features modern neutrals, as well as contemporary on-trend accent colors such as muted green, blue and red. All are offered in matte finished 12- x 24- and 12- x 12-inch tiles. Coordinating trim is available for finishing touches. Created for floor, wall and countertop applications, Harmonist is a ColorBody porcelain tile. Attractive, yet strong, Harmonist is waterproof, stainproof, dentproof, scratch-resistant, slip-resistant, fire-resistant, durable and easy to clean. Harmonist will not damage from commercial cleaning services.

Inspired by one of the most precious and rare Italian marbles found in the Carrara area of Italy, Nature is designed with veins that migrate from gray to black on a bright white background. The marble of reference is known for its prestige, used to create sculptures and to pave historic Italian buildings. Produced in three different sizes, it is ideal to satisfy both the most classic and sophisticated taste and contemporary taste when combined with a modern design and refined colors.

Amplify from Florida Tile is a raucous mix of texture, pattern and color that awakens the senses and pushes boundaries. An intense color palette of deep blues, blacks and whites creates a dynamic sense of energy, and the patterns and textures featured in five three-dimensional offerings are a graceful play of light and shadows. The fluid structure of Dune, Reef and Wind creates the impression of continuous movement, while the geometric elements of Rise and Arid make poised statements. Rectified 12-x24-inch and 14-x39-inch formats are available in an eclectic array of colors and finishes.

Lunada Bay Tile has added a new color and two new patterns to its line of Haisen glass tiles. The collection recalls vessels that display flower petals floating in water. Lunada Bay Tile’s distinctive Haisen tiles are handcrafted by melding streams of colored glass that drift and unite in a multitude of hues. The dramatic, yet soothing effect, is very evident in the collection’s latest color, Starlight. Inspired by the gray value scale that artists and photographers use, the color pattern starts with light gray tones and transitions to very dark charcoal tones. The medium tones along the way contain hints of tan and copper.

The two new patterns available are 1- x 1-inch Offset and 1- x 2-inch Brick, with a larger size that further showcases the tiles’ color movement. Each color is available with a natural or a silk finish.

Mediterranea’s Waterfalls series showcases a unique generation of never-before-seen stone graphics, designed with close attention to detail, depth and color. These unique stones offer graphics that flow like a waterfall from piece to piece, offering a distinctive design statement. Waterfalls American-made porcelain tiles are offered in three colors (White Water, River Rush and Niagara Crush), and in three rectified sizes: 12 x 48, 8 x 48 and 24 x 48 inches. Waterfalls is also available in 12- x 24-inch pressed. Waterfalls ceramic 4- x 12-inch wall tiles are the perfect companion to complete the design vision.

Classics Tide by Mosa is a new collection of ceramic wall tile featuring a nuanced hard-candy glaze that is inspired by sea, surf and sand and that creates a visual movement, liveliness and depth. The coastal colors of Classics Tide are a departure for this 130+ year-old Dutch tile maker as well, in anticipation of the increasingly warm, residential and handcrafted looks that are ever more prevalent in contract design. Mosa’s thoughtful products contribute to a healthy indoor climate and are VOC-free. In addition to having positive national and international material scores, Mosa tiles contribute to building labels such as LEED, BREEAM, DGNB and HQE.

Statement making spaces start here. Add classic style and warmth with Asturia porcelain tiles. Influenced by Palissandro marble and complete with distinctive long linear veins and rich shading, the Asturia collection features three distinctive hues, Azul, Cielo and Fuoco, and are available in polished or matte finish. These 12-x 24- tiles are ideal for creating stunning floors, feature walls and fireplace walls, while also the perfect choice for facades, facing and other outdoor settings. Add interest and intrigue to your residential or commercial space with the Asturia Collection.

Amazonico from Neolith is a captivating new design that transports the observer to the lush, dense and exotic rainforests of South America, with their diverse mix of flora and fauna and gently flowing rivers. Amazonico encapsulates dark and mysterious tones, representing the dense forest floor gradually giving way to lighter colors, which reference the gradual emergence from the tree canopy. Highly exclusive, this sophisticated slab has a special texture, further enhancing its natural qualities. Amazonico is offered in Décor Polished or Slate finish in 6mm thickness and is available in 3200 x 1500mm format.

New Ravenna presents Vashti, a hand-crafted mosaic in the Pantone Color of the Year, a weathered gray and warm vibrant yellow. Pantone considers the combination, “A marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.”

Vashti is part of the Glazed Basalto™ collection and is shown in two variations, which emphasize the versatility of the design, the creation of mosaics and the depth of Glazed Basalto in gray. Glazed Basalto is a natural stone exclusive to New Ravenna in the U.S. and maintains its pigmented color glaze in every iteration.

Vicentina Cenere from Terratinta Ceramiche is available in different sizes and thicknesses. The uniqueness of the product lies in the harmonious graphics, rich in hues. The 6mm thickness and 120- x 280-cm size slabs and the 12mm thickness in 160-x 320-cm size, are apt for countertops. The Vicentina Cenere 160- x 320-cm slab is reinforced with fiberglass to allow both horizontal and vertical installation, to create kitchen countertops and accessories. With the 160 x 320cm slabs, washbasins, bathrooms, doors and furnishings can be completely tailored. In the end, the collection is enriched with an 80- x 80-cm size slab, presented with a vintage edge, giving an antique look to the surface of the tile, in addition to a complete series of waterjet decors created with a perfect blend of matte and honed finishes.

Walker Zanger has launched the Harper collection – a line of ceramic tile rejoicing the saturated yet organic hues found in nature. Harper can be stacked in a variety of color and pattern combinations to create a harmonizing display of bohemian chic intensity and contemporary style in any interior residential or commercial application. Made exclusively for Walker Zanger in Spain, the premium quality white body dry press bisque is finished with rich gloss glazes in classic trending colors. Harper is available in one 2 1/2- x 8 5/8-inch field tile and coordinating demi-bullnose trim in 10 gloss colors. The nature-inspired color palette has a lustrous high-gloss glaze that offers a unique depth to each tile.

