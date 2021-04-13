BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has created a Customer Experience department to reinforce and elevate its dedication to be the industry leader in customer-centricity. The new department, which unites the Technical Services, Customer Service, Quality Assurance and Laticrete University departments, will be led by Art Mintie, who has been promoted to vice president of Customer Experience.

“For more than 65 years, Laticrete has earned the enduring loyalty and trust of our many long-time customers through an unwavering dedication to serving them in ways that help their businesses before, during and after they’ve specified and installed our products and by treating them like members of our family,” said Mintie. “By pulling together all of the best parts of our customer service, technical services, quality assurance and Laticrete University training programs, we will be able to create a seamless, transparent customer journey that makes interacting with our company easy and positive.”

The Customer Experience department will integrate systems and structures from the company’s four customer-facing areas to streamline resource sharing and enhance communications between Laticrete and its customers.

“For example, aligning Laticrete University with the Customer Experience department enables us to broaden our training to include insightful tutorials, as well as deepen our understanding of our customers’ desires and expectations,” said Mintie. “Leveraging digital technology, while maintaining our intense focus on serving our customers in a unified approach across all of our service departments, will allow us to provide cutting-edge support demanded from an innovative modern manufacturing partner.”

“To better serve our customers, we are unifying all Laticrete North America customer-facing internal resources under one leader,” said Ed Metcalf, president and COO of Laticrete North America. “We are extremely fortunate to have Art Mintie, with his exemplary record of service to our industry, to step in as that leader.”

Mintie joined Laticrete in 1995 as a member of the Technical Services department. Over the past 26 years, he has moved up the ranks within the company’s Technical Services department, most recently serving as senior director.