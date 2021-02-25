MIAMI, FL -- In an effort to make it easier for homeowners to finance their remodels and updates, Cosentino, a world leader in quartz, natural stone and recycled surface production, has announced the launch of Cosentino Finance. In partnership with its kitchen and bath dealer network, and through nationally licensed finance provider Service Finance Company, LLC, Cosentino Finance will offer streamlined and affordable financing options for residential projects up to $100,000 for qualifying homeowners.

In conjunction with the launch of Cosentino Finance, a new promotion running through March 31, 2021, will offer dealers a discounted fee on select loans from the program’s offering, with Elite and Premium members of the Cosentino WE program receiving additional fee discounts on financed projects where Cosentino materials are specified.