OBERLIN, OH -- A 15-week Internship Resource Bundle is now available in the Natural Stone University. These resources, developed by Women in Stone, are ideal for students pursuing a degree in architecture, landscape architecture or interior design. This set of tools will make it easier for stone companies to open their doors to students to help nurture an appreciation and preference for natural stone in their future projects. The turn-key templates allow assignments and learning outcomes to be documented throughout the program, benefitting both student and professor.

The Internship Resource Bundle includes a detailed syllabus and templates for assignments, including:

Weekly Journals

Online Learning through the Natural Stone University

One-on-One Informational Interview

Midterm Evaluation

Work Samples

Final Evaluation

Courses included in the bundle cover topics relevant to the stone industry, including geology, silicosis and accident prevention, stone testing and specifying, and design trends. This resource can also be used to onboard new employees or prequalify workers for jobs in the stone industry. To access this bundle, which is available free of charge to the industry, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/internship.