Updated COVID-19 resources for stone companies

OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute continues to add new resources to its COVID-19 resource page for stone companies. Since last week, the association has added the following: COVID-19 Exposure Prevention, Preparedness and Response Plan and an explanation of cash flow relief under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. More information can be found at: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education-and-events/covid-19-resources/.

Additionally, the Natural Stone Institute is offering a new course, entitled “Creating a Safety Plan in the Age of COVID-19,” to the Natural Stone University. This course reviews suggested practices for pandemic response and business continuity and is designed to help companies create a plan for protecting employees while also providing a productive work environment. Learn more about it at: https://edu.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education/catalog/detail.cfm?id=248.