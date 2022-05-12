OBERLIN, OH --The Natural Stone Institute is thrilled to announce that the newest version of the Dimension Stone Design Manual is now available. Dimension Stone Design Manual 2022 is available for download or hard copy purchase.

The 2022 edition will be of special interest to commercial installers, fabricators, design professionals and suppliers to the construction sector. It includes major revisions to the installation chapters. Information is now combined into two chapters rather than three for ease of access. Chapters 13 and 14 now focus on horizontal and vertical installations, respectively.

This edition also includes newly created and consistently formatted drawings and graphics. New graphics explain coursed ashlar, split-face stone and dry-stack detailing. Expanded anchorage graphics showcase additional anchor types currently in use. Graphics have also been updated to include continuous insulation components and thermal separations where necessary. All new graphics are compliant with ASHRAE codes.

The Natural Stone Institute thanks the following companies for their assistance in these updates: Camarata Masonry Systems, Curtainwall Design & Consulting, Gallegos, KEPCO+, Malisani Inc., PICCO Group, Rugo Stone, and SM Haw.

To access a digital copy of the new Dimension Stone Design Manual, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/resourcelibrary. For hard copy purchases, visit the Natural Stone Institute online store at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/store.