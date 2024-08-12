OBERLIN, OH – Pre-Orders are now being taken for the Natural Stone Institute’s Dimension Stone Design Manual -- the stone industry’s single-source reference for dimension stone design and construction facts and details. The 2024 edition includes major revisions in the restoration/maintenance chapter and a new chapter for adhesives.

Also included are descriptions and technical data of individual natural stone varieties; general installation guidelines; guidelines and typical detailing for horizontal surfaces, vertical surfaces, countertops, wet areas and furniture; and maintenance of exterior and interior stone installations.

Orders are due by August 31, 2024. Pre-Orders will ship in early October 2024.



