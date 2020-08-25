IceStone, is now available honed.

Same amazing qualities, new texture, new possibilities!

IceStone is the most environmentally sustainable countertop on the planet. A Cradle to Cradle Silver certified company, our surfaces are made with recycled glass and zero resins or chemical binders. Our 17 colors are now available in the gloss finish that has made us famous since 2003 and also by special order in a honed finish.

Just like our original look, our honed countertops require no treatment or sealing but have unparalleled durability and resistance to heat, stain and UV damage.

I’ve included a side-by-side look at our gloss and honed finishes. If you would like to receive a sample you can either respond to this email with your delivery address or you can go to our new website and go to the contact form and drop us a note.