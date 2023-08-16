HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA -- California Faucets has introduced its groundbreaking ZeroDrain® technology for the bathtub. Just like the multi-award-winning sink version, ZeroDrain for the tub offers a cleaner look, quicker installation, easier maintenance and virtually clog-free operation. Engineered with Integral Overflow to prevent flooding, ZeroDrain brings peace-of-mind when it’s time to indulge in a relaxing bath.

“With ZeroDrain, less really is more. Besides the nicer streamlined look, fewer parts means less time to install and less hassle to clean,” says California Faucets Chief Marketing Officer Noah Taft. “Just pull out the stopper and rinse every once in a while, and you’ll never need to call a plumber—unless it’s for your neighbor who doesn’t have a ZeroDrain,” he quips.

Like the ZeroDrain for the sink, which won Interior Design’s “Best of Year” Award when it first debuted, the new tub version works with the same patented technology. ZeroDrain fits any bathtub with a standard hole size, whether drop-in or freestanding, making it a breeze to specify.

Made of solid high-quality brass, ZeroDrain for the tub starts at $729 in polished chrome. It’s available in all of California Faucets’ 25-plus artisan finishes, for a perfect match with bathroom hardware including faucets, cabinet knobs and pulls, towel hooks, paper holders and other bath accessories.