HEERBRUGG, Switzerland – Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, today announced the expansion of its Leica BLK247 smart 3D surveillance system to accommodate the varying needs of its global customers.

The Leica BLK247 is the world’s first 3D sensor combining LiDAR, video camera and thermal imaging technology for security and surveillance. Building owners, operators, security teams, and facilities managers can benefit from continuous monitoring of buildings and spaces including hospitals, factories, manufacturing plants, and offices. Additionally, the Leica BLK247 provides reliable surveillance for private properties.

“The Leica BLK247 is an award-winning security product that addresses the need for 3D sensors in today’s surveillance industry. It provides an entry to true 3D surveillance technology, and it makes accurate decisions on when to trigger an alarm,” said Carl-Thomas Schneider, vice president of business development, Hexagon’s Geosystems division. “It also creates new opportunities for security systems integrators to offer one of the industry’s most innovative surveillance products.”

“Leica Geosystems is a recognized leader in the areas of geospatial capture, measurement, and analysis. They have brought their expertise in these areas together to solve problems faced with traditional 2D image analysis in the security industry,” noted the Security Industry Association (SIA) judges for Best New Product Award 2020. “The product combines multiple sensors and multiple sensor technologies . . . to provide a previously unavailable set of operands to a powerful edge computing platform.”

The Leica BLK247 is now available in two versions, the Leica BLK247 i5 and the Leica BLK247 x5, which are suited to monitor and protect different environments. The x5 offers thermal imaging, dust and water protection for both indoor and outdoor environments, and an expanded operating temperature range, while the i5 designed for mostly indoor environments where thermal imaging is not needed.

With the Leica BLK247, customers can create 3D zones by geofencing areas and applying custom alarm rules. Any number of Leica BLK247 devices can be added to a customer’s existing VMS system, providing an enhanced layer of 3D security where previously there was only 2D protection.

Key Features and Benefits

Combines LiDAR, RGB video, and thermal imaging sensors with assistive artificial intelligence and edge computing to immediately identify threats versus non-threats.

Adds LiDAR-based 3D surveillance to existing 2D CCTV security systems, providing greater accuracy that reduces costly false alarms and increases user confidence in the system.

Assistive AI enables the device to make unaided real-time decisions at the edge of the network on whether to trigger an alarm.

The device learns the space it is monitoring (known as a “static scene”) and through change detection technology recognizes changes within that scene.

Helps reduce security teams’ reliance on monitoring CCTV or physically guarding a location, while also providing real-time actionable 3D information.

Security Industry Association Product of the Year Creates New Channel Opportunities

The Leica BLK247 won the Security Industry Association (SIA) Best New Product Award in 2020. Thirty-two security industry judges evaluated new security technology products, and they recognized the BLK247 for 3D surveillance as being a first-of-its-kind reality capture sensor designed specifically for the security industry.

Learn more about the Leica BLK247 at www.blk247.com