DITRA-PS brings the benefits of the original DITRA membrane—the multi-tasking underlayment that provides uncoupling, load distribution, waterproofing and vapor management for durable tile installations—to a convenient peel and stick format. DITRA-PS features a pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) on the backside of the membrane, eliminating the need for thin-set mortar to install the membrane.

DITRA-PS significantly reduces installation time, labor costs, and cleanup

Suitable for use with a wide range of floor coverings, including concrete, OSB, Advantech, tile stone, vinyl, and laminate

Available by the roll or by the sheet to accommodate various room sizes

DITRA-PS features the same benefits as DITRA, such as easy cut grooves and air release vents at the corners

